Old Tanning Factory site not listed on Derelict List Register

The Old Tanning Factory site on Bohernabreena Road close to the pitch and putt and St Anne’s GAA Club

The council is engaging with the owner of Old Tanning Factory in Bohernabreena but it has yet to be listed on their Derelict Sites Register.

The local authority has been in contact with the owner of the derelict Old Tanning Factory, located on the Bohernabreena Road near St Anne’s GAA Club, but it has yet to be added to their list of derelict sites in South Dublin.

Under Section 3 of Derelict Site Act 1990, the council monitors sites in the county that may meet the criteria of a ‘derelict site’ which are not entered on the register until such time as investigations are completed and a determination made that the site is derelict.

Providing an update on the status of the old factory, South Dublin County Council noted they are in conversation with the owner of the site as investigations continue.

The council said: “This particular location in question is not currently listed on the Derelict Sites Register.

“While investigations are ongoing with sites not currently listed on the register, SDCC is unable to provide specific information but can inform that we are engaging with the owner under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act.”

When a report of a potential derelict site is received, a new file is opened, and an inspection is carried out by the Senior Clerk of Works.

The Senior Clerk of Works completes an inspection report and then an ownership check is carried out.

Once finalised, a Section 11 Notice is served where in the opinion of the local authority it is necessary to do so, to prevent land in their remit from becoming or continuing to be derelict.

A Section 11 Notice outlines the measures the council deems necessary in order to ensure the site does not become or does not remain derelict and specifies a time period within which the owner of the site must take these measures.

“SDCC maintains regular communication with registered owners of properties subject to investigation under the Derelict Sites Act 1990 and actively monitors the progress of works required to be carried out to prevent continuing dereliction.

“Should required works not develop as stated, SDCC [will continue] to take all actions available under the Derelict Sites Act 1990.”

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