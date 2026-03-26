Templeogue tops in quarter-finals

TEMPLEOGUE women’s basketball team emerged from their play-off quarter-final victorious last week.

The side had to play Tolka Rovers and ended up achieving a comfortable victory with an 83-68 scoreline seeing them home.

Templeogue built up an early lead in the first quarter going 19-8 which provided them the platform to take control of the rest of the game.

Sofia Paska again impressed on the day managing an impressive haul of 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Lauren Darcy was another scoring outlet for the team managing 11 points along with four rebounds and three assists, Keeva Byrne’s 10 points played a crucial role for the side also.

Hannah Murphy’s contribution in the game cannot be overlooked with the player providing an eye watering 16 rebounds to progress her side to the semi final.

Tolka put up a good fight on the day with their star performance coming from Dane Bertolina who managed an impressive tally of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The win sees Templeogue progress to the playoff semi finals where they will take on Cleveland Rockets this Saturday in Lisburn with a 6:30pm start.

Rockets themselves just about reached the semi final stage after scraping through a razor close 77-74 game against Galway Mystics.

Griffith College Eanna also reached the semi final of the SuperLeague playoffs after they recorded a healthy 87-72 win over Tralee Warriors last Saturday.

The game was the second in consecutive weeks against the same opposition with Eanna coming out on top on both occasions.

Jaylyn Richardson played a key role in the offense for Eanna managing an impressive 24 point, nine rebound display.

Another key performer on the day was Irish international James Gormley who demonstrated an all round performance with 14 points and 13 rebounds to his name.

They will now take on Cork side Ballincollig in the next round of fixtures.

Dublin Lions however were unable to progress through to the Men’s Division 1 semi final after an extremely narrow defeat to Titans.

The game ended 82-78 with Lion’s hopes to achieve Superleague status pushed aside for another year.

The team fought valiantly until the very end with stand out performances coming from Russ Marr with 32 points and Nacho Folugueiras who managed four rebounds and four assists respectively.

The side can be proud of their overall performance throughout the season however after finishing top of the table in the regular league with 18 wins and just four defeats to their name.

TAGS Sport