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‘OldieFans’ create fairy garden at care centre
Students from Old Bawn who helped create the sensory garden

‘OldieFans’ create fairy garden at care centre

James Roulston MooneyJune 5, 2026 9:16 am

Students from Old Bawn Community School worked together to create a new sensory fairy garden at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre after raising over €1.5k throughout the year.

The ‘OldieFans’ as they called themselves carried out the delivery of the new amenity at the Kiltipper Road facility as the conclusion of a year-long association with the care home.

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