Food with passion: Strawberry Crumble Tart

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

Nothing says summer quite like a warm, bubbling strawberry crumble fresh from the oven. I absolutely love strawberry season—they’re at their very best right now, bursting with sweetness and flavour. This dessert makes the most of those juicy berries, topped with a golden, buttery crumble for the perfect balance of comfort and freshness. It’s incredibly easy to make, using simple ingredients you likely already have at home, and the result is something truly delicious to eat. I love to serve mine with a luxurious Chantilly cream—the perfect combination of light, silky sweetness against the warm fruit and crisp topping. My family absolutely devoured this when I made it last weekend, which is always the best sign of a recipe worth sharing! Ingredients: 250g Strawberries chopped

200g strawberry jam

37g plain flour

225g unsalted butter

150g decimated coconut

150g castor sugar

3 tablespoons beaten egg

1.5 teaspoon of vanilla bean paste Chantilly Cream: 200ml double cream 100g mascarpone 2 tablespoons of icing sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste Method: Preheat oven to 180*/ 350F /Gas mark 4. Grease a 25cm tart tin. In a processer pulse the coconut, sugar, butter, flour and eff until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. If needed add 1- 2 tablespoons of cold water to bring the mixture together. Hold back a quarter of the mixture and press the remaining dough into the tart tin until smooth. Pierce with a fork, line with baking parchment and fill with baking beans of rice. Pop into the oven to blind bake for 10- 12 minutes. Then remove the beans / rice and parchment paper and bake for a further 10 minutes. Mix the jam and chopped strawberries together . Remove the tart case from the oven and spread the jam mixture on top. Using the remaining dough scatter small clumps on top and pop back into the oven to bake for 15 minutes until golden brown. To make the cream place all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until soft peaks form. Allow the tart to cool completed before removing from the tin – serve with the whipped Chantilly cream and enjoy! Whether you’re making the most of peak strawberry season or simply craving a comforting treat, this strawberry crumble is one you’ll come back to time and time again. It’s simple, satisfying, and guaranteed to bring a little joy to your table. If you do give it a try, I’d love to hear how it turned out—especially if it disappears as quickly as it did in my house

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