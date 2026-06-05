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199 ‘build to sell’ apartments approved for old Woodie’s site
An artist impression of the development at the old Woodie’s site on Belgard Road

199 ‘build to sell’ apartments approved for old Woodie’s site

James Roulston MooneyJune 5, 2026 9:49 am

Permission has been granted for a new ‘build to sell’ 199-unit mixed-use development at the former Woodie’s site on Belgard Square East.

The project led by Midsal Homes Limited weathered an appeal from Tallaght Community Council, who had opposed its construction.

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