Daniel is selected to take vacant Sinn Fein council seat

Daniel Loftus has been selected to replace former Councillor Niamh Fennell following her resignation.

Loftus, who currently is a Peace Commissioner in the Clondalkin area, was chosen to fill the vacant seat in the SDCC following a selection convention held by Sinn Féin members.

Niamh Fennell announced her departure from the role on May 25 after two years in the role and now plans to travel to Australia to start a new adventure.

She spent much of her time working to help young people in the Palmerstown/Fonthill area to which she was elected.

Daniel Loftus will officially be co-opted at the next council meeting to confirm his new position as Councillor for the Palmerstown/Fonthill area in South Dublin County Council.

“It is the responsibility of us here to make the country a better place to live not only for us but for those looking for a reason to come home” he said.

Loftus added that he looks forward to “working alongside my Sinn Féin colleagues in SDCC to help fight for the country we deserve.”

Councillor William Carey commented on Niamh Fennell’s exit and welcomed Loftus to the position, saying

Niamh “will be badly missed as she brought a unique perspective as a young single woman working in her community.

“She will be succeeded by the excellent candidate Daniel Loftus who had narrowly missed out previously in the same constituency.

“Daniel is a hard-working community activist who has been busy working away with lots of groups in the Palmerstown/Fonthill and North Clondalkin area.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme