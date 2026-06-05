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‘Serious’ high numbers of horse welfare issues
The horses on the road in Tallaght at the weekend

‘Serious’ high numbers of horse welfare issues

James Roulston MooneyJune 5, 2026 10:03 am

10 reports of horse welfare issues in Tallaght were made in a recent six-day period, which a local horse rescuer noted is a sign of “a serious and ongoing problem.”

The reports of horse welfare problems included neglect, no access to water, being tied up alone for long periods, and running frightened and distressed.

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