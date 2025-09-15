On yer bikes now!

PLANS for a bicycle-storage unit on the grounds of Technological University Dublin Tallaght have been approved by South Dublin County Council.

The third-level college sought permission for a bicycle-storage unit to accommodate 75 bicycle spaces, to be located within the TU Dublin Tallaght campus.

It is set to be located in an area to the east of the main campus building and to the west of the Quad, along with all associated site works and services.

The bicycle-storage unit will be an enclosed, covered single-storey structure with a gross development floor area of 101 sq m.

SDCC considered that the proposed development accords with the policies and objectives of South Dublin County Council, as set out in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022 – 2028.