Racial abuse, stone-throwing and disruptive passengers
Echo StaffSeptember 15, 2025 9:59 am

Bus drivers in Tallaght had to deal with abusive passengers three times over the past month, including racial abuse.

At the Tallaght Transport Forum meeting held on Wednesday, September 3, six anti-social behaviour incidents that occurred in August were reported.

