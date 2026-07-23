Open air Shakespeare a hit at St Enda’s Park

Joseph Ryan-Warner, Mars Desmond, William Anglim, Declan Rudden in 'The Comedy of Errors' as the two sets of twins: Dromio of Syracuse, Antipholus of Syracuse, Dromio of Ephesus and Antipholus of Ephesus Photos by Joanne Keane

BALALLY Players enjoyed a “hugely successful” run of Shakespeare’s popular play, ‘The Comedy of Errors’, in the beautiful Walled Garden at St Enda’s Park and Pearse Museum, Rathfarnham, from June 30 to July 3.

Audiences were “highly entertained” by the lively, fast-paced production in one of Dublin’s most picturesque outdoor theatre settings, according to Joanne Keane.

With around 150 people attending each performance, theatre-goers embraced the unique experience of Shakespeare under the open sky.

Blessed with a wonderful atmosphere, the production drew laughter, warm applause and enthusiastic praise from audiences, many of whom commented on the energy, humour and accessibility of the performance.

Directors Karen Carleton and Gerard Bourke skilfully brought Shakespeare’s classic comedy to life, drawing spirited, energetic performances from the cast.

Their inventive staging made excellent use of the beautiful gardens, while the strong ensemble embraced the physical comedy, mistaken identities and larger-than-life characters that have delighted audiences for over 400 years.

The result was a production that appealed equally to seasoned Bard lovers and those experiencing Shakespeare for the first time.

Balally Players extend sincere thanks to everyone who helped make the production such a memorable success, particularly the wonderful audiences for their support and enthusiasm.

The company also thanks the staff of St Enda’s Park and Pearse Museum for providing such a “magnificent” venue, the OPW for its backing, and Brambles Café for keeping patrons refreshed during the interval.

Finally, they extend their gratitude to the dlr Mill Theatre ⁠for its valued support with ticketing and promotion and to the cast, production team, and backstage.