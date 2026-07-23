Castletymon improvements to be a win for cyclists, walkers and drivers

THE second phase of the Castletymon Road Active Travel Scheme is set to be carried out in the coming months, with a works contractor set to be appointed in the summer.

The second phase of the scheme follows the Castletymon Road on a 1km cycleway from Castletymon Library up to the Tallaght Main Road and is set to be undertaken in the next few months after the local authority was approved to procure a contractor.

The scheme was brought in to remedy a lack of active travel facilities in the area by creating an environment where all travel models can move safely and efficiently, and be able to access all local amenities through the various modes of transport.

Construction on the first works of the project began almost three years ago in October 2023, with the first section stretching the north side of the road from the shopping centre towards Scoil Íosa and then the second part bringing these links up towards Greenhills Road.

When the scheme was out for consultation, the council said: “The proposed equitable distribution of the road will allow the delivery of two-way traffic and for raised cycle tracks to be added to the edges and verges of the road.

“The proposed improvement to junctions joining Castletymon Road will provide safe crossings and connections for walkers, cyclists, and motorists.”

With the north section of the scheme completed and plans progressing, it is expected that the south section will be underway in the second half of this year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme