Making a real difference

Sarah Jane Kinsella and David Williamson (Tallaght and Firhouse Credit Union) with Laura and Michelle of Tallaght Community School

TALLAGHT and Firhouse Credit Union held a fantastic night of celebration, awarding a total of €32,000 to well-deserving local groups at the Priory Market in Tallaght on July 9.

On the night, 16 community groups were recognised for their hard work and dedication to the community, receiving up to €5,000 each.

This funding will go towards the preservation of each group, ensuring they can continue to provide their valuable services and facilitate any necessary upgrades.

The first recipient of the night was the 168th St Aengus Tymon North Scouts, who received €5,000 to help create a covered outdoor classroom area which will allow their 70 plus members gain important skills all year round.

Community-led programmes were at the heart of the ceremony, and their commitment to their community was highlighted on the night, such as Sensory Safari Adventures and The Park Community Centre.

This group, which is run entirely by parents and guardians with no government funding, was awarded

€4,152 to ensure children with disabilities and their families are supported.

This money will go towards an eight-week sensory food programme led by Sensory Nutritionist Samantha Forest, helping children with food aversions build confidence at mealtimes.

CEO of Tallaght and Firhouse Credit Union, Damien Hutchinson took the chance on the night to thank each group for the difference they make to members of the community who need it most.

“Thank you for what you do, thank you for the difference you make, and thank you for caring enough about our community to get involved and make things happen.”

“What we are really celebrating is the impact behind it: the ideas, the commitment, and the people who are making a genuine difference in the lives of others” he said.

Mr Hutchinson told The Echo about his hopes for the future of the TFCU Community Fund, saying;

“It’s going to become an annual event. We wanted to launch it as not just a once-off event, we wanted to make it something that the community can rely on.”

He went on to mention the desire to hopefully acquire a larger budget for next year’s event to ensure groups that did not gain funding this year get a second chance in the future.

“We got a much bigger reaction than we expected, which is brilliant and shows the need for funding that exists out there as well.

“We didn’t have the funds for every group. So, we have encouraged them to apply again next year and maybe some of them that didn’t get the funding this year could get it next year.”

night that the total amount of funding that will be granted to community groups over the year is hoped to reach approximately €50,000 and in the coming years, a further increase is expected.

“Our Community Fund exists because of the continued support of our members. Every member who saves with us, and every member who borrows from us, helps make initiatives like this possible” he added.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme