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Dublin Bus cancels route as object thrown through window injurys young passenger

Dublin Bus cancels route as object thrown through window injurys young passenger

Grace HarteJuly 23, 2026 11:42 am

Due to a serious incident on Monday, July 20, Dublin Bus was forced to cancel services between Jobstown and Citywest Road, with three bus services diverted from the area.

Dublin Bus confirmed that an object was thrown through the window of a Dublin Bus that day, causing facial injuries to a young passenger.

Bus routes 65, 65b and 77a were diverted from the area via Jobstown, Fortunestown Way to Citywest Road in both directions.

Dublin Bus commented on the matter, saying:

“An Garda Síochana attended the scene, and a female passenger was taken to hospital.

“Dublin Bus condemns such incidents of anti-social behaviour, and welcomes recent progress made by the Department of Transport toward the establishment of a public transport security force.”

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