O’Toole makes squad for the World of Havoc

Darren O’Toole of Jobstown BC, left, celebrates after winning his 2025 Senior Cadet title against Niall O’Driscoll of Muskerry BC. Photo by David Fitzgerald Sportsfile

TWENTY FIVE boxers have been selected to represent Ireland in the World of Havoc boxing tournament being held in Florida later on this month with Jobstown’s Darren O’Toole representing Ireland in the 66kg weight category.

This tournament will represent the first time in a number of years that Ireland has elected to field an international team in the United States and was made possible by the IABA’s decision to affiliate to World Boxing on a dual member basis.

The new federation was formed in 2023 and now is the premier governing body of amateur boxing, set to organise boxing for the Olympic Games in 2028.

World of Havoc is a tier 1 competition and Ireland’s team is composed of National Senior Cadet champions covering 25 possible weight classes as well as sporting boxers from 10 counties. Jobstown fighter Darren O’Toole earned his place after winning a decision at the Cadet Championships over Niall O’Driscoll.

The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway.

The team has been in Squad Training in preparation for this event at the National Stadium, and at Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda, since early June. They depart for Florida on July 27th.

Arrangements are being made by Central Council for the creation of an Ireland Select team inclusive of the lighter-weight 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions not included in this team, as their weights are not available to contest, to box representing Ireland at an alternative event. Details, and the full team, will be announced in due course.

