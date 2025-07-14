Slade Valley run fundraiser to invest in new machinery

SLADE Valley Golf Club based in Brittas, are hosting a fundraiser on July 19 which will see all profits put towards investing in new machinery for the upkeep and presentation of the course.

It is expected that the investment required will be around the €53,000 mark.

The Echo spoke to men’s club captain Hugh Flanagan regarding the need for new mowing equipment.

“We are targeting a Toro trim and surrounds mower. It’s something that we don’t have at this time but it is something that would greatly enhance the presentation of the course.

‘What it does is it puts a more professional cut in relation to teeboxes and areas around the greens.

‘This is costing €53,000 plus vat so this is not a small piece of equipment and is only part of an investment we are making this year in terms of improving our equipment stock.”

The club plans to expand its arsenal of mowers including adding pedestrian mowers to its stock which can be used in the winter months.

“The fundraiser is raising money to help with all this investment, the 2025 investment in upgrading our machinery stock.”

The need for investment is needed as the club’s membership rates are now slowly rising up again after a fall from 1,000 at peak levels to about 400 in the current day.

Flanagan spoke on what he believed was the cause of these dips and why the future looks bright.

“A number of years ago membership was totally full and there was a waiting list of people to join. The recession and the downturn with the economy, a lot of people moved away from golf, they cut it out. Our membership numbers fell and we now have the capacity to take on more members.”

“I think there is an emerging trend with young people now who are going into golf. In more recent years young people didn’t go playing golf but we’ve seen it in the club now more people joining up are younger people. In their 20s and early 30s.

‘The demographic is switching. Our course is proving very popular with green fee players, including at weekends and many of these are young players, including couples. This investment will make our course even more attractive.”

Only last week the club finished a women into golf program, where 20 women attended golf lessons over a period of 5 or 6 weeks.

At the moment the club expects at least half of these women to become new members, highlighting the growing surge of popularity with golf among the public.

With it’s main catchment area being the majority of South West Dublin from Citywest to Rathfarnham the club is confident that its upcoming fundraiser on July 19th will be a success. The Mower Classic will see a team event occur with a €200 entry fee.

All profits from the event will go back into the club and aid in the investment of machinery stock.

“If any golfers out there would lke to take part in our fundraiser or sponsor on the day you can contact the clubhouse at 01-4582183 from 10am – 1pm, all are welcome”

