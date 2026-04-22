Over 1,200 affordable homes get the go-ahead

More than 1,200 new social and affordable homes in Kishoge have been given the green light by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward confirmed that 1,252 new homes have been given the go-ahead by the planning body to be built predominantly in the Kishoge area, with many part of the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone.

The three sites expected to host these new dwellings make up a cumulative 29.39 hectares and cover the west and north-east areas of Kishoge as well as the urban centre.

Chief Executive Ward said: “Last week, we received planning permission for the Part 10 application to An Coimisiún Pleanála for 1,252 social and affordable homes in Clonburris and we’ll work to plan out that in terms of procurement and delivery of those now.

“[It’s] a significant milestone in terms of really upping our social and affordable housing delivery.”

A consultation period on the Part 10 application for the development in Kishoge was carried out last summer.

The residential units are expected to be a mix of houses, duplexes, triplexes and apartments, with two childcare facilities, a community building, retail uses and refurbishments to Grange House also set to be delivered as part of the development.

One of the sites is located near to Kishoge train station and is expected to include 580 new homes, with the majority of these being duplexes.

A total of 356 duplexes will be delivered at the development areas Kishoge North West and Urban Centre under this part of the new influx of housing, along with 130 two-storey three-bedroom homes, 76 apartments in two five-storey blocks, a childcare facility and more.

The second site concerns the south west of Kishoge, bound by the Dublin-Cork rail line and near to the Grand Canal, located south of this site.

The application states that 436 homes will be delivered on this site, with 141 homes and 124 apartments in three four-to-six-storey blocks making up the majority of these, alongside 106 duplexes and 57 triplexes.

A childcare facility and retail unit will be established in this area also, as well as works to Grange House.

The final site listed as part of the application envelops part of the urban centre as well as the north east of the area.

This section is split between two parcels of land located north of Kishoge train station and east of the R136 roundabout – part of the eastern parcel lies outside of the Clonburris SDZ.

One parcel is bounded by the Foxborough and Omer Walk housing estates to the north, Griffeen Community College and Thomas Omer Way to the south, and the second parcel is bounded by Thomas Omer Way to the north, Lynch’s Lane to the east and Grange Castle Road (R136) to the west.

There will be 236 residential units delivered here, in forms of 110 duplexes, 33 triplexes, 35 two-storey three-bedroom homes and 58 apartments in a six-storey block.

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