Citywest location set for new school to cater for children with special needs

A new school for children with additional needs is set to open in Citywest in time for the next school year.

Citywest is one of four areas across the country that will see a new school for children with additional needs open up before the end of 2026.

Balbriggan, Bray and Monasterevin are the three other locations that a new school will be established in.

However, no sites within these locations have been officially confirmed as the locations of the new schools.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton TD noted that the new schools signify a step to “reduce pressure on families” by increasing school capacity in the areas.

Minister Naughton said: “The establishment of these four new special schools across Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare, is a clear and decisive step to increase capacity and, in doing so, reduce pressure on families.

“This means that more children will be able to access specialist education in their own communities this coming September.”

Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board will act as the patron body for the new school in Citywest.

It is envisaged that existing school accommodation in the area will be repurposed to facilitate the opening of the new special educational needs school for the 2026/27 school year.

Minister Naughton noted that the latest budget allocation of over €3 billion towards supports for children with additional needs is something that underlines a commitment from the Government to expand services for these kids.

“We have made good progress in expanding special education provision and we will continue to act to meet with growing demand.

“Our school communities continue to demonstrate a real commitment to inclusion. I want to sincerely thank school leaders, teachers, staff and patrons for their dedication in supporting the ongoing establishment of special classes and special schools throughout Ireland.

“Under Budget 2026, more than €3 billion has been allocated to supports for children with special educational needs.

“This unprecedented level of investment reflects our strong focus on the expansion of provision nationwide”

Minister Naughton concluded that “an education system that truly supports all learners” will be delivered through sustained collaboration and precise planning.

Planning for the establishment and opening of the new special schools is noted to be well advanced.

Details in relation to the admission process and the number of places to be offered for 2026/27 school year in each new special school will be confirmed shortly.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “Dedicated working groups, including the Department, NCSE and relevant patron body, will continue to meet to support the establishment of the new special schools.

“It is expected that details in relation to the admissions process and number of places will be confirmed shortly.

“The NCSE will also continue to advise parents at local level on developments.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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