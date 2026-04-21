Gardai investigating hijacking incidents along Grand Canal arrest juveniles

TWO JUVENILES were arrested by gardai investigating hijacking incidents of e-scooters and e-bikes along the Grand Canal Greenway between Killeen Road in Ballyfermot and Grange Castle in Clondalkin.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime South and Community Engagement Clondalkin conducted a high intensity policing operation along the Grand Canal Greenway on Tuesday.

Gardai said in response to hi-jacking incidents of vehicles along the Grand Canal Greenway, they engaged in a combination of covert and proactive patrols to identify suspects.

Gardaí on Tuesday executed 10 search warrants at domestic residences in Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Kilmainham and Lucan.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized two electric bicycles suspected to be stolen, two e-scooters suspected to be used during robberies, three electric bicycle batteries with the serial numbers removed, electronic devices of evidential value and a bank card believed to have been stolen.

In addition, Gardaí arrested two juveniles in connection with this investigation who are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in DMR West.

“The high intensity policing operation is a targeted collaborative approach by Serious Crime South Detective Units and Crime Task Force, supported by Clondalkin Community Engagement intended to meet the objectives of Operation Meacán,” gardai said in a statement.

“The aim of Operation Meacán is to tackle the use of electric vehicles such as e-motorcycles which are being used for criminal activity including drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms, Drug Related Intimidation (DRI) and other serious offences”.