Killinarden Foothills affordable homes to go on sale in summer

An artists impression of Killinarden Foothills and (inset): The signage at the development

The first affordable homes in the Killinarden Foothills development are expected to go on sale this summer as the 635-home project’s first phase is set to be delivered in 2027.

Developers Arden are preparing to launch the first affordable homes for sale in Killinarden Foothills this summer and ground and infrastructure works are progressing well, according to the local council’s Chief Executive.

The first delivery phase of the project, including social and affordable homes, a park area and a new community and sports centre is expected by mid-2027, as part of a wider delivery of 635 homes.

South Dublin County Council Chief Executive Colm Ward stated that work on the site is “progressing.”

The Chief Executive said: “Work is progressing as well on the Killinarden Foothills, and it is expected that they will launch the first affordable homes for sale later this summer.”

Mr Ward noted that it was “another milestone” in terms of the council’s steps towards housing delivery across the county.

The mixed-use development is noted to include A-rated one, two, three and four-bedroom homes offered as a range of social, affordable and private abodes, as well as other facilities.

Beyond housing, the project includes extensive public realm improvements to Killinarden, such as the new park expected in the first phase, enhanced green spaces, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and a range of community amenities like the community centre.

The new community and sports centre will be situated at Elder Park, one of several open and public spaces noted to complement the development.

Evidence of the existence of a Bronze Age settlement was uncovered on the site, according to Arden.

Arden is working with National Monuments Ireland to ensure appropriate recording, preservation, and management of any discoveries of archaeological interest at the development site, in line with statutory requirements.

Some more areas of archaeological interest have recently been identified on the site, according to the Chief Executive.

The Arden team are also undertaking local community engagement, supported by a dedicated information website at www.ardendevelopments.ie/foothills, which is intended to provide updates throughout the project.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.