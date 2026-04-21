Concerns raised about plans to bring in early childcare services

The Minister for Education and Youth has been asked to clarify if there are plans to bring in more early childcare spaces in Ballyfermot after locals raised concerns.

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton TD has been asked if there are any current or proposed plans for new childcare facilities, naíonraí, gaelscoileanna, or multi-denominational primary schools in the Dublin 10 area by Dublin South-Central TD Jen Cummins.

Deputy Cummins stated that several parents had contacted her about their struggles to find spaces for their children in the local community, and noted that the problem extends beyond D10.

The TD stated: “There’s a number of constituents who are contacting me about the lack of spaces for early childhood education in the Ballyfermot area – it’s not just Ballyfermot, Inchicore as well has difficulty.”

“In fact, I’d say throughout my entire constituency, there’s a difficulty with accessing affordable childcare and early childhood education centres

“Particularly in that area, there was a number of people who contacted me about not being able to get a space.”

Deputy Cummins noted that future housing developments should have accompanying structures developed alongside them that will cater to the area, such as new centres that allow for the provision of more childcare spaces.

According to Tusla’s latest published figures, 13 locations in D10 offer early years services. These service providers include Teanga Beo Baile Formaid in Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, Woodlands Crèche at Ballyfermot Family Resource Centre and Saint Ultan’s Childcare Project on Cherry Orchard Avenue in Cherry Orchard.

Deputy Cummins noted the difficulties faced by childcare providers as they aim to continue to provide much-needed services and called for a public childcare system to be implemented nationwide.

“I know from talking to childcare providers that it’s very, very difficult. The costs are very, very high and they’re struggling, I know people are struggling with their businesses.

“The Government needs to be able to support those people who are in that business and also have a public model of it.”

The Department of Children, Disability and Equality recently announced a €135m programme for State-led services providing high-quality, accessible early learning and childcare in January.

The Department will work with not-for-profit providers to design and open services, and these providers will run the services and existing sites and buildings will be identified to house the services.

The option of building new facilities will also be considered.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley TD said when the plan was announced: “The programme will commence immediately, with up to eight services being funded this year.

“The level of investment will ramp up over the lifetime of the Government. I look forward to working with not-for-profit operators to deliver high quality state-led early learning and childcare.

“This state-led initiative will complement the work of existing private and community early learning and childcare providers, with the support of record levels of core funding.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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