Over 20,000 attend Tallaght St Patrick’s Day parade
Despite some threatening clouds, it was perfect St Patrick’s Day weather for the parade through Tallaght this March 17.
Main Street was packed on both sides with people waving flags and cheering for the bands, dance groups, community organisations and sports teams that took part in the 2026 Tallaght St Patrick’s Day parade.
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AUTHOREllen Gough
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