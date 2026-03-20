Parades huge success in Lucan, Clondalkin and the Four Districts

St Patrick’s Day celebrations took place all over the county on Tuesday as thousands took to the streets of Clondalkin, Lucan, Saggart and Rathcoole.

16,000 came out to Clondalkin to view the St Patrick’s Day Parade with the weather giving them some grace for the day that was in it.

Organiser Francis Timmons noted that the crowd that came out to see the festivities was beyond expectation.

Francis said: “The Clondalkin parade was the biggest crowd ever with an estimated 16,000 people coming out to view the parade, the weather helped bring the crowds out.

“We had just shy of 40 groups with over 1,000 people taking part, it was a fantastic day to celebrate the best of our Clondalkin community.”

The route for the parade saw the large gathering begin at the Clondalkin Sports and Leisure Centre and travel along the Old Nangor Road, Tower Road, Orchard Road, Main Street and back to the Sports Centre via Tower Road and the Old Nangor Road.

Sports clubs such as Round Towers GAA and North Clondalkin Running Club were part of the marchers while musical tunes serenaded the avid watchers, courtesy of Clondalkin Youth Band and St Joseph’s Pipe Band.

Grand Marshal Enya Martin led the party on the day and was full of praise for all who took part, describing them as “the heart of Clondalkin.

The Neilstown comedian was “blown away” by the masses that came to celebrate alongside them.

Enya said at the parade: “It’s getting bigger and better every year. If it wasn’t for Clondalkin, I wouldn’t be who I am today – it’s in my DNA.

“I’m delighted to be here today. I remember coming here as a kid many years ago and to actually be in the parade is a massive honour.”

Over in Lucan, the turnout was in its thousands as well as they celebrated the 35th anniversary of their St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The numbers at the starting point helped the parade to get off to a brilliant start as the sun blessed the 1,000 marchers throughout their journey.

Organiser Caroline Brady was delighted with the way things went on the day and noted the strong audience all along this year’s route, which was only focused on Lucan Village when the parade began back in 1991.

Caroline said: “The route was packed the whole way from Hillcrest, all the way down the Dodsboro Road under the N4, past the Lucan Demesne and McDonald’s, all the way down to the Ball Alley.

“It was just jammed, absolutely jammed and everyone was having a great time.”

Several members of this year’s parade in Lucan had been part of the start of it all back in 1991.

Grand Marshal Liam Cullen has been key to the parade’s success as a member of the Red Cross and was given the honour of leading the line this year.

In full dress uniform, Cullen saluted the Irish flag in a poignant moment before the party set off on their merry way.

Members of Lucan United and other sports teams, scouts dens and marching bands wowed the observers as they made their journey through Lucan.

Caroline noted the joy on kids faces as they walked the route flanked by spectators on either side.

“The children coming through, that’s the reason we do it. When you see the little kids in their football gear or in their dancing gear and they’re so happy to be able to march or to be able to perform or sing or do their club yell – that’s why I do it.”

The communities of Rathcoole, Saggart, Newcastle, Brittas and Citywest all got in on the act as well at the Four Districts Parade.

The route was set from Rathlawns, Rathcoole near the Holy Family Community School and saw the parade move down the Main Street, past Avoca and the Fitzmaurice Road, into Springbank and Mill Road and then on into Saggart before finishing at St Mary’s GAA club.

Organiser Sharon Redmond said that there was a very strong turnout filled with community spirit.

Sharon said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Rathcoole and Saggart so busy, all along the route…sports clubs, communities and schools all came together.

“It was really buzzing, the whole atmosphere – everyone was in good form, and it went off really well.”

400 took part in the march as the streets were lined from Rathlawns all the way down to St Mary’s GAA with thousands of onlookers celebrating their community on a big day.

Longtime parade advocate Christy McDonald stood at the front of the marchers as the Grand Marshal of the parade in its 18th year.

The RAMS in Rhythm were in full force outside the Old Courthouse in Rathcoole and the singing and dancing was continued by the party as their ‘Animal Mania’ theme came to life.

Music on the day was the standout for Sharon as the parade shot adrenaline up high and provided a nice soft landing for the finale.

“I always love the pipe band coming up the Mill Road in Saggart. It’s probably because I know that it’s gone well, we’re nearly there…

“When I do my last check-in – ‘are we all ready to go?’…the pipers start and we leave Rathlawns and we’re underway.”

Thanks were given to all volunteers in the parades for their time and efforts in making the events as great as they were.

Thanks were also given to Gardaí and emergency services for their cooperation throughout.