Over 90 apartments could be sold to approved housing body

Over 90 apartments at Palmers Gate may be sold to an approved housing body

Over 90 apartments built as part of a Palmerstown ‘build-to-rent’ scheme may be sold to an approved housing body.

An Coimisiún Pleanála have ruled that the sale of 93 apartments in the Palmers Gate development on Kennelsfort Road Lower to Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) “is acceptable in relation to conditions” of the original planning approval.

Randalswood Holdings, part of the McGrath Property Group, were granted planning permission for 250 build-to-rent apartments across five blocks on the lands at Palmerstown Retail Park in 2020, which were completed in 2023

The target market “for the BTR units is single professionals, young couples, small young families and elderly looking to downsize”, according to the original Bord Pleanála application.

The original ruling by ABP included a number of conditions, including Condition 8, in which Randalswood Holdings agreed that the development would “remain owned and operated by an institutional entity for a minimum period of not less than 15 years and where no individual residential units shall be let or sold separately for that period”.

An Coimisiún Pleanála decided on Thursday, November 6, that the sale of “all of Block E and apartments numbers 1- 30 comprised within Block D to Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) is acceptable” under Condition 8.

The matter was referred to ACP in December 2024 after the developer and South Dublin County Council could not agree on the interpretation of Condition 8.

“Condition number 8 prohibits the sale or letting of individual residential units in line with the national guidelines for Build to Rent developments; however, a block is not the same as an individual residential unit so the sale of Blocks containing several residential units is not precluded,” the decision from the planning authority read.

Co-operative Housing Ireland is an Approved Housing Body that works closely with “various stakeholders in the housing sector, including local authorities, government, and developers” to provide high-quality homes to low-income households, according to their website.

