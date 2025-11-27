Luas Red Line fully reopens after three-month disruption

The Luas Red Line services will operate as normal from Saggart to The Point on Friday for the first time in three months after a fire in August.

A fire caused by a gas leak on George’s Dock saw the line temporarily terminate on Abbey Street, with stops from Connolly to The Point unavailable to commuters.

Passengers who get on from Saggart or Tallaght will now be able to travel the entire length of the line once again following the reconstruction of the bridge affected and extensive safety and repair works.

Last year, the Luas had over 54 million passengers avail of both Red and Green Line services.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said: “I’d like to congratulate TII, Transdev, and the NTA in their role as funding Authority, in addition to the agencies, contractors and utility providers for all their collaboration and work to ensure the safe and timely return of Luas passenger services.

“I’m delighted to see the services reopening just in time for the busy Christmas season and thank passengers for their patience and understanding throughout this period.”

Transdev Light Rail Chief Executive Ben Dwars said: “We are delighted to see the completion of the Georges Dock bridge works and to reopen Luas Red Line services between Connolly and The Point.

“Having this section restored in time for the Christmas season is hugely welcome.

“I want to acknowledge the excellent partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and all stakeholders involved.

“The way everyone pulled together ensured we reached this day safely and on schedule. We are very pleased to welcome our passengers back on board.”