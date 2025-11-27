Suspected arson attack in Ballyfermot hospitalises family, kills family dog

Several people were hospitalised after a suspected arson attack on a home in Ballyfermot in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The fire at Labre Park in Ballyfermot is understood to have started after midnight on Thursday morning.

All the occupants of the house were evacuated and brought to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Echo understands that the occupants’ pet dog died in the blaze.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 12.45am and the local fire service extinguished the fire.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed and investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Doolan stated: “The arson attack last night on a family home in Labre Park was cowardly, wrong and totally unacceptable. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“The attack has left a family homeless and lucky to be alive. I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to this local family. I hope they get the support they deserve to help them through this very difficult time.

“Those involved must be caught and must face justice. I would appeal to anyone who has information to please give it to the Gardaí so they can find those who carried out this terrible attack.

“These people must be taken off the streets.”