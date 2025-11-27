Search
Suspected arson attack in Ballyfermot hospitalises family, kills family dog

Suspected arson attack in Ballyfermot hospitalises family, kills family dog

James Roulston MooneyNovember 27, 2025 4:28 pm

Several people were hospitalised after a suspected arson attack on a home in Ballyfermot in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The fire at Labre Park in Ballyfermot is understood to have started after midnight on Thursday morning.

All the occupants of the house were evacuated and brought to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Echo understands that the occupants’ pet dog died in the blaze.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 12.45am and the local fire service extinguished the fire.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed and investigations are ongoing.

Cllr Doolan stated: “The arson attack last night on a family home in Labre Park was cowardly, wrong and totally unacceptable. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“The attack has left a family homeless and lucky to be alive. I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to this local family. I hope they get the support they deserve to help them through this very difficult time.

“Those involved must be caught and must face justice. I would appeal to anyone who has information to please give it to the Gardaí so they can find those who carried out this terrible attack.

“These people must be taken off the streets.”

Read More


Gambling arcade destroys lives – it has to be stopped

Ballyfermot

Members of the Ballyfermot public discussed coordinating a campaign against a planning application for a gambling arcade on Ballyfermot Road on Monday...

This weeks front pages – November 27, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...

Witnesses sought after firearm discharge in Drimnagh

Latest

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm that occurred outside a residence on Errigal Road in Drimnagh on...

Luas Red Line fully reopens after three-month disruption

Latest

The Luas Red Line services will operate as normal from Saggart to The Point on Friday for the first time in three...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST