Over €20m allocated for cycle lane schemes
An artist impression of one of the cycle lanes in the county

Ellen GoughJune 13, 2025 1:21 pm

Over €20million in funding has been allocated for cycle lanes in South Dublin.

The National Transport Authority granted €21.5million to South Dublin County Council earlier this year to “progress its Active Travel and School Safety programme of works throughout 2025”.

