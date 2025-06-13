Over €20m allocated for cycle lane schemes
Over €20million in funding has been allocated for cycle lanes in South Dublin.
The National Transport Authority granted €21.5million to South Dublin County Council earlier this year to “progress its Active Travel and School Safety programme of works throughout 2025”.
AUTHOREllen Gough
