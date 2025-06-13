Rhasidat finishes fourth in Oslo

Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth last night running the 400m at the Bislett Games in Oslo.

The annual games are part of the Diamond League which includes a series of track and field events held across the globe.

The Tallaght athlete managed a time of 50.42 seconds.

Still enough for fourth place, the time is way off the 49.07 seconds managed last year when she won a silver medal at the European Championships.

Adeleke started strong but seemed to fade as the race progressed, particularly in the last 100m.

This was where Amber Anning would leapfrog her without 50m to go, pipping her to a podium spot.

Anning finished one place behind Adeleke in last year’s Summer Olympics in the same event.

The result is nothing to be worried about for Adeleke however, with her sights firmly set on the World Championships this September this race is almost a stepping stone, something to keep her ticking over and make sure she’s primed for September.

“Me and my coach are working on different things and we’re really trying to build towards the end of the season. I’m glad with the way training is going because it’s been tough but I need to remember the goal is September,” Rhasidat said after the race.