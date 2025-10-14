Search
Over €400 raised at Together for Hospice morning
Bernie, Pamala, Mary and Jacinta at the Coffee Morning in Ace Enterprise

Over €400 raised at Together for Hospice morning

James Roulston MooneyOctober 14, 2025 9:46 am

“It was lovely. People had seen the signage or heard via word-of-mouth that the event was going on and, same as ourselves, had a personal connection to the cause.”.

The third annual Together for Hospice Coffee Morning took place at ACE Enterprise in Bawnogue on Thursday morning.

