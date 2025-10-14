Promenade closed due to anti-social behaviour

A local councillor has expressed disappointment after the Liffey Promenade was closed due to antisocial behaviour.

Works are ongoing in the area as part of the Lucan Village Enhancement Scheme – the Promenade was closed after damage was done to some of the newer aspects of the location.

Councillor Caroline Brady expressed her disappointment at the forced closure of the Weir.

Cllr Brady said: “A lot of thought has gone into making that place accessible…and, you know, uplift that whole area so the people of Lucan can enjoy it.

“So it’s disappointing when something like that happens.”

The Promenade is set to remain closed until works are completed in November, but the Lucan Councillor hopes that the area will open temporarily for the Liffey Descent.

This year’s instalment of the Liffey Descent is set to take place on Saturday, October 18 and Cllr Brady feels it would dampen the festivities if the Promenade was not open as a viewing point for spectators.

Cllr Brady recalled fond memories of her uncle partaking in the canoe marathon race when she was younger and has enjoyed the event ever since.

“I have contacted the council about whether that will be possible to open it for that day, but we just have to wait and see.”

She has also called for more investment in youth services to combat the recent string of anti-social activity in South Dublin.

Concerns have been raised in recent months by several locals and public figures about anti-social presence in the region.

Arson damage done to playground structures, including one in Adamstown, have made headlines in the news.

Cllr Brady does not know who did damage to the Liffey Promenade but feels that investment into youth facilities will help to combat this type of behaviour in the long run.

“At this stage, what we need is more investments in youth workers, and we need more investment in activities.

“And I suppose the good news is that, with the Community Recognition Fund and council money has been allocated towards those things, and what we need to do now is get on it.”

On top of this, the Lucan councillor believes there needs to be stronger enforcement of laws to help stamp out activity.

She noted that she would not like to see young people criminalised and feels that support is more important, noting that those who commit anti-social actions are in the minority.

Cllr Brady believes that the use of CCTV could be examined in order to find more effective ways of utilising it to identify perpetrators and a “stronger law and order approach” overall.

“I do think it’s very worrying that there is a certain, you know, small minority of people who don’t, whether it’s young people or old people, who don’t seem to think, you know, that there are any consequences to what they do.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.