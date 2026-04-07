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Parents look to raise €10k for sensory room
St Killian’s SNS

Parents look to raise €10k for sensory room

James Roulston MooneyApril 7, 2026 8:58 am

Parents of students at St Kilian’s Senior National School in Tallaght are raising funds for a “drastically needed” new sensory room on the school grounds.

Jessica Doherty and Marcia Coutinho are looking to raise €10,000 to upgrade the sensory room at St Kilian’s SNS in Kingswood, Tallaght, with around €8k raised so far, and aim to have it available in May.

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