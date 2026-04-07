Parents look to raise €10k for sensory room

Parents of students at St Kilian’s Senior National School in Tallaght are raising funds for a “drastically needed” new sensory room on the school grounds.

Jessica Doherty and Marcia Coutinho are looking to raise €10,000 to upgrade the sensory room at St Kilian’s SNS in Kingswood, Tallaght, with around €8k raised so far, and aim to have it available in May.