A SERIAL road traffic offender is facing a mandatory four-year disqualification from driving.

Garreth Conway (25), with an address of Bawnlea Avenue, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court, facing charges of driving without insurance, a valid drivers licence and speeding contrary to section 56 of the Road Traffic Act, stemming from an incident on August 23, 2024.

Garda Mark Cullen, told the court that on August 23, 2024 at approximately 5.08pm, gardai observed Mr Conway speeding and overtaking another vehicle on Old Court Road, Firhouse, Dublin 24. Gardai stopped the Mazda 3 vehicle, and the driver, identified as Mr Conway, had no insurance, or drivers licence.

The court heard Conway has 100 convictions, including 25 for dangerous driving, and was previously convicted for having no motor insurance.

Garda Cullen told Judge John Brennan that there was a mandatory four-year disqualification for an offence of this nature.

Defence solicitor Ethan Foley said his client used the car to travel short distances to work in the amusement sector, and recommended to the court a driving awareness course which his client “might benefit from.”

Judge Brennan adjourned the case to June 12, 2026 at Tallaght District Court for a probation report and finalisation.

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