Park users brewing up a storm over trade license issue

The coffee van closed as their trading license was not renewed at the end of last year

“We’ve just removed it…we need time to get this right.”

The coffee van that did not get its casual trading licence renewed will not return in the near future, as the council reiterated their intention to see the new park café succeed.

The Ruff Café in Corkagh Park opened its doors in November 2025, operating in a space delivered as part of the park’s enhancement scheme.

The coffee van that was located at the car park at Corkagh Park ceased operations at the location at the end of last year.

Councillors called for the return of the car park’s amenity, with one noting the importance of the location for people with mobility issues.

Councillor Francis Timmons pointed out the lengthy walk from the car park to the new café in the centre of the park and the issue that it causes for those with mobility impairments.

Cllr Timmons said: “You might argue it’s a bit early or a bit premature, but I do think there’s a need for people who drove into Corkagh Park and would sit in the car and have a cup of coffee.

“That’s what they were doing, they wouldn’t be able to walk up. It’s quite a walk from the main stop up.”

The Corkagh Parkrun was raised by councillors as an event that should be accommodated by the café’s opening hours in the future.

The free weekly 5km run, which participants can also complete through walking or jogging, begins at 9:30am on Saturdays, with the café opening at 10am daily.

South Dublin County Council stated that the new café will open in conjunction with the park’s opening hours – the park opens at 10am currently.

SDCC’s Senior Executive Officer for Environment, Public Realm and Water Sharon Conroy stated that the council are “very conscious” of the parkruns and considering opening the café earlier to cater for runners.

Conroy said: “We’re very conscious of the parkruns on Saturday morning. It’s a perfect time for people to be able to use the toilets before they do their run.

“People after the run might like to come in for a coffee and cake or whatever it is – we’re absolutely in favour of having that service for them, the same as every other user.

“The opening hours will extend as time goes on and that will be within the park’s opening hours.”

The local authority clarified that the toilets at the location are publicly accessible, anyone who wishes to use them can do so even if you are not a café customer.

Conroy stated that the council are looking at having those facilities open outside of the coffee shop’s operating hours.

She called for patience as the council continue to work on ensuring their new amenity is satisfactory for all members of the public.

“It’s just the timing, it’s January, there’s not as many around the park, it’s getting darker obviously still a bit early…

“…I’m just asking that people are patient and we will get it.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.