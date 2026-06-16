‘Parking nightmares’ as cars end up on footpaths in Citywest

The cars parked on the path in Citywest and (inset): notes left on cars in the area and clamps cut off cars

Residents have lamented “parking nightmares” in Citywest with problems surrounding cars and the infrastructure in the area available to them continuing to develop.

Cars have ended up on footpaths, clamps have been taken off cars by owners and strongly worded notes have been left on windscreens as a result of parking shortages and disputes in the area in recent weeks.