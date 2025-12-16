Partas receive €1.69m from government support scheme

Over €1.5 million has been allocated to a project with a local food hall at its centre in the Dublin South-West region.

Partas, a Tallaght-based enterprise support organisation, lead a project named ‘Co-Creating Culinary Innovation: Empowering Food Enterprise in South Dublin’.

The Smart Regions Enterprise Innovation Scheme is aimed at accelerating economic growth in all regions of the country, with a focus on enterprise development.

The South Dublin project is one of 40 different projects set to benefit from the scheme and Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD expanded on what the scheme can provide businesses.

The Minister stated: “These projects will provide enterprise infrastructure, cluster development and business services that will benefit entrepreneurs and enterprise growth in a variety of sectors.

“By investing in enterprise hubs and training, we’re making sure every region has the tools to grow.”

The project builds on collaborative efforts with key partners such as Spade Kitchen and local development agencies, addressing gaps in infrastructure and skills development within the food sector.

It responds to the increasing demand in the sector for flexible, affordable, and professional-grade kitchen space, while also nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

The overall objective is to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of small food businesses by offering an environment for product development, business growth, and knowledge exchange.

Partas CEO John Kearns was announced as the National Innovator of the Year at the Food and Wine Awards in November.

Dublin South-West TD, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy welcomed the news: “I’m delighted that Co-Creating Culinary Innovation: Empowering Food Enterprise in South Dublin will receive €1,694,781 under this scheme. The funding will give them the support they need to grow and succeed…

“…The Smart Regions programme is great news for our area. It will help create new opportunities, support local jobs and encourage innovation in sectors that matter to us.”