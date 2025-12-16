8,439 needles, crack pipes and syringes dispensed

The Clondalkin Addiction Support Programme dispensed over 8000 needles, syringes and crack pipes in 2024 in a bid to reduce risk of infection to local users.

CASP offers a safe needle exchange service for service users who wish to access clean materials, providing those struggling with addiction a safer way to use.

8,439 materials were dispensed in 2024 through this service, including 5,012 needles, 3,427 syringes and 784 crack pipes.

The programme was set up in 1995, and its catchment area covers Clondalkin, as well as Lucan, Palmerstown and Newcastle.

The service also provides CASP with a window to educate users about harm reduction and to refer them as necessary.

Throughout all serviced provided in 2024, the local addiction support programme had 7,845 contacts with 818 service users, providing services such as counselling, prison links, drop-in and more.

CASP Chairperson Eddie Darcy noted that the year was one of progress for the service and that the team are committed to continuing their work helping those with addiction to come out the other side.

The CASP Chairperson said: “2024 was a year of meaningful progress and innovation. As we look ahead, CASP remains committed to strengthening recovery pathways, supporting families, and building healthier, more connected communities across Clondalkin.”

1,108 interventions were delivered to 143 individuals via their key working service, which gives the individual one-on-one support based on assessment of individual needs, the development of a care plan, and the referral onwards to appropriate supports within CASP or elsewhere.

The report states: “Once contact is made by a problem substance user requesting support, basic details are sought over the phone by our receptionist.

“Every service user is then offered a key worker. We recognise that, in some cases, the key working relationship is very active and, in other cases, less so.

“Key working takes place over 12 weeks with a mid and end review at six and 12 weeks.”

1,092 meals were provided to 124 individuals by the programme’s drop-in service with 458 teas and coffees given out.

Showers were provided 42 times and laundry services utilised 40 times through the same service.

1,312 counselling appointments were successfully completed by 124 clients, with 50 new faces receiving an individual assessment to begin the process in 2024.

1,232 one-to-one appointments were carried out across the year with 107 people while 17 crisis interventions were undertaken for 12 people.

The chairperson stated: “On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to our funders, donors, and strategic partners, whose continued support makes this work possible.

“I also thank our Board members for their dedication, and our staff across CASP…for their compassion, professionalism, and resilience.”