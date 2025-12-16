NTA agree to attend full council meeting to review public transport in adamstown

The National Transport Authority has agreed to sit in on a full council meeting in South Dublin and has confirmed that a review of networks connected to Adamstown are underway.

The NTA has stated that they are willing to sit in on one of the monthly council meetings that the local authority holds, but they will not sit on an area committee meeting.

They also noted that a review of public transport networks in the Adamstown area is underway, with the C1 being examined through a new tool.

The initial request for the transport authority to attend a council meeting as made by members of the Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin area committee at a recent meeting they had in October.

However, the NTA has suggested that the meeting occur after the New Year as their new CEO Anne Shaw began her role at the end of November.

In a letter to the council, the NTA stated: “If South Dublin County Council wish to invite the NTA to attend a full council meeting, I suggest that that this attendance might wait until early next year, giving Ms Shaw the opportunity to settle into her new post and familiarise herself with various aspects of the transport sector.”

The transport operating authority for Greater Dublin also offered clarity on how they assess the efficacy of both existing and planned public transport networks after a separate letter was sent to them after a full council meeting.

Reviews of networks consider direct feedback from operators, customer feedback, demand as well as housing completions and local area plans.

Any identified measures as a result of the Adamstown review can be implemented “subject to the availability and funding of resources.”

On top of the review of the area, route C1, which travels from Adamstown Station towards Sandymount, is currently being examined through a recently developed tool.

The tool utilises ticketing and leap card data to identify any bus routes operating above capacity and prioritise them – capacity was added to route 39A from UCD Belfield towards Ongar after examination of the service via this tool.

The NTA stated: “We are conscious of the need to increase bus capacity in particular areas to meet the needs of developing areas.

“We will continue to monitor developments in the Adamstown and adjoining areas and make appropriate service adjustments in line with funding and resource availability.”

