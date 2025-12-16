Small and medium-sized firms are showing greater resilience

SMALL and medium-sized businesses in Ireland are showing greater resilience in the face of global uncertainty, according to the latest SME Business Sentiment Survey from Chartered Accountants Ireland and GRID Finance.

The research reveals that 60% of SMEs have been affected by global trade tensions and tariffs, yet a growing proportion report being better prepared to manage the fallout.

The number of businesses unprepared for trade-related disruptions has fallen from 36% to 23%, while preparedness among Chartered Accountants Ireland members has also strengthened, rising to 25% from just 15% in April.

Brexit continue to weigh on the sector, with 41% of respondents saying it has negatively affected their operations.

Cróna Clohisey, Director of Members and Advocacy at Chartered Accountants Ireland, said the results demonstrate both resilience and ongoing strain within Irish SMEs.

“The findings highlight both the resilience and the pressures facing SMEs. While more businesses are now prepared for global trade disruptions, the environment remains volatile and demands continued vigilance.

“Our members are uniquely positioned to help businesses plan, adapt, and thrive amid these challenges, offering the trusted guidance and expertise needed to build long-term resilience.

“Encouragingly, nearly a third of members (32%) report business profitability has increased in the last 6 months, an improvement on April’s findings.

“One in three also believe that their business will be better off in the next 12 months, up 5% from the previous survey.”