Songwriter Acko’s 12th and final single ‘The Song’

“THIS has very much been the year of the song for me,” explains Tallaght-born singer-songwriter Acko Atkinson. On December 5, he released his twelfth and final single of 2025, titled ‘The Song’.

This latest offering is the last installment in a 12-month project that saw him release a new single each month from his upcoming album, which will be released in 2026.

“I was brought up on sing songs,” remarks Acko regarding the inspiration for this latest single. “I had a childhood full of family gatherings that were full of songs.”

A prominent lyric is “I believe in the Song,” which reflects Acko’s strong belief in the healing power of music.

The B-side of ‘The Song’ is called ‘Since You Went Away’, which was a potential A-side at the start of 2025 but Acko decided against it as it ‘just never felt right’.

Featured on the promo cover of ‘The Song’ are Acko and some of his cousins “carrying on that great tradition we were brought up in.”

As with some of his other songs released this year, Acko contributed vocals, guitars, and programming, Iain King contributed guitars, and Noel Quaid contributed bass and guitars

As of December 5, ‘The Song’ and its B-side, ‘Since You Went Away’, are currently available from Bandcamp and other music streaming platforms.

This is Acko’s twelfth and final single release this year, having previously released ‘Don’t Talk’, ‘Railroad Question’, ‘Chocolate Full of Lies’, ‘No Short Cuts’, ‘A Song for Veda’, ‘Never Be So Young’, ‘That Spark’, and ‘Motorway Song’.

The aforementioned songs, along with ‘Headmelter’, ‘Your Bus Isn’t Coming’, ‘The Heart That Cries Wolf’, and now ‘The Song’, were written, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Acko at DV Audio in Wexford.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any more releases by Acko in 2026.