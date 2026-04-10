‘Passionate’ Anne is named D10 Honorary Lord Mayor
A “passionate” Ballyfermot activist thanked her community for their support after she raised over €11,000 to become the new D10 Honorary Lord Mayor for 12 months.
Anne May was announced as the new Dublin 10 Honorary Lord Mayor after a six-week campaign in which she raised €11,570.96 for local community radio and a chosen charity.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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