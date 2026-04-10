Over €11k raised at charity match in memory of Fionn
A charity match on Easter Saturday that was held in honour of a Knocklyon teen who died in January helped his family to raise over €11,000.
Fionn Dooley died at the end of January just hours from his 16th birthday after a battle with cancer. A charity match between his old teams Knocklyon United and Parkvale FC was held at St Colmcille’s Secondary School to celebrate and remember him.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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