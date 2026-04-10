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Principal retires after 40 years in Divine Mercy
Regina Halpin retired after 40 years in Divine Mercy National School

Principal retires after 40 years in Divine Mercy

James Roulston MooneyApril 10, 2026 12:21 pm

A local principal in Balgaddy was “blown away” by the kindness shown to her at a retirement mass on Wednesday at Divine Mercy Church when she retired after 40 years.

Divine Mercy Senior National School said goodbye to their Principal Regina Halpin after her four decades of service to the school and local community came to a close as schools were shut for the Easter break, with a retirement mass commemorating her contribution on Wednesday afternoon prior to the end of her final week.

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