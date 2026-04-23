Pat’s back to winning ways

ST PATRICK’S Athletic are back to winning form after an excellent 3-1 win away to Drogheda United last Friday to keep them pushing towards the top spots in the table.

Coming into the game off the back of two losses to Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, Pat’s had a dream start with Aidan Kenna bagging a sensational goal from outside the box in the first two minutes of the game.

They doubled their lead just after the half hour mark with a Kian Leavy shot finding its way into the back of the net after taking a deflection off centre half Andrew Quinn.

Leavy would be back in the thick of it once again just minutes later with an absolutely brilliant finish from the edge of the box, gliding through the Drogheda defence before rolling the ball past an outstretched hand from Flynn Talley.

The goal had Pats in cruise control for the remainder half as they entered the interval up by 3-0.

Drogheda had chances of their own in the second half however, Andrew Quinn was offered the opportunity to score with an open goal in front of him but the pass just had too much pace and was unable to get the needed touch.

Joseph Anang would be called into action shortly after to excellently pluck the ball out of the air from a Drogheda header, even more impressive than the save was how he held onto the ball which looked to be headed for the top left corner.

Anang would unfortunately not continue the run of form in the game and was caught in no mans land after coming out to attempt a clearance in a sweeper keeper type role.

Former Pat’s player Brandon Kavanagh took the ball around him and fired from long distance into the open net with Pat’s defenders struggling to block the shot.

Still, their first half performance carried them through and Drogheda would be unable to catch Pats who cruised to their seventh win of the season, maintaining second place.

They face Bohemians in a Dublin Derby in their next game with the match being held in Richmond Park this Friday.

TAGS Sport