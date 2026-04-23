C’ship medals for Tallaght Athletes

SEVERAL Tallaght athletes secured Championship medals at road and track events last weekend.

Indeed, there was plenty to celebrate at the Windmill 10k Road race in Garristown, North County Dublin on Sunday last when Tara Deasy was the first woman to cross the line in a time of 00:40.17 for the top prize, and as the race incorporated the Dublin 10K road race Championships she also picked up the O35 title for her efforts.

David Callaghan finished 5th overall and won the M35 title (00:35.00), and he combined with Sean Mc Cabe (00:39.45) and Patrick Sinnott (00:44.15) for the team bronze medals.

Alan Mc Cabe (00:45.22) and Gerry Woods (00:45.54) picked up silver and bronze respectively in the M65 category.

Others who competed included Ferghal O’Connor who recorded a time of 00:42.00, Thelma McLoughlin (00:53.18), and Carol Murray (00:55.37), while Cian O’Connor finished picked up 2nd prize in the 5K contest when crossing the line in 00:18.20.

Elsewhere, at the IUAA Championships in Cork on Saturday last, Uche Disu, representing DCU won both the 100m and 200m titles with times of 11.93 and 24.88 seconds respectively while Shaun McCarville crossed the line in a good time of 3:09.00 in the Manchester Marathon.