This weeks front pages – April 23, 2026
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Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
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€20m Lucan swimming pool is expected to open shortly after over a decade waitingLucan
WATCH: The long-awaited Lucan pool is expected to be open for business “by the end of the month,” according to the council’s...
Street art, murals and young designersClondalkin
MURALS have been installed in Quarryvale and Balgaddy as part of a youth community programme. This week saw the final instalment of...
Industrial building plans for CitywestProperty
PLANS for a new industrial building in Citywest Business Park have been submitted with South Dublin County Council. Everest Productions Ltd submitted...
Wooden floor specialists invest €300,000 in Cookstown facilityBusiness
WOOD flooring specialist Canadia has invested €300,000 to expand its Tallaght showroom and warehouse space to 55,000 sq ft. Canadia recently completed...
Alterations made to village plans after strong public reactionTallaght
WATCH: The council has made alterations to their Tallaght Village plans after the strong public reaction to the consultation period. The local...
Over 1,200 affordable homes get the go-aheadNews
More than 1,200 new social and affordable homes in Kishoge have been given the green light by An Coimisiún Pleanála. South Dublin...
Citywest location set for new school to cater for children with special needsNews
A new school for children with additional needs is set to open in Citywest in time for the next school year. Citywest...
AUTHOREcho Staff
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