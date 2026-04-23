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This weeks front pages – April 23, 2026

This weeks front pages – April 23, 2026

Echo StaffApril 23, 2026 7:48 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

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€20m Lucan swimming pool is expected to open shortly after over a decade waiting

Lucan

WATCH: The long-awaited Lucan pool is expected to be open for business “by the end of the month,” according to the council’s...

Street art, murals and young designers

Clondalkin

MURALS have been installed in Quarryvale and Balgaddy as part of a youth community programme. This week saw the final instalment of...

Industrial building plans for Citywest

Property

PLANS for a new industrial building in Citywest Business Park have been submitted with South Dublin County Council. Everest Productions Ltd submitted...

Wooden floor specialists invest €300,000 in Cookstown facility

Business

WOOD flooring specialist Canadia has invested €300,000 to expand its Tallaght showroom and warehouse space to 55,000 sq ft. Canadia recently completed...

Alterations made to village plans after strong public reaction

Tallaght

WATCH: The council has made alterations to their Tallaght Village plans after the strong public reaction to the consultation period. The local...

Over 1,200 affordable homes get the go-ahead

News

More than 1,200 new social and affordable homes in Kishoge have been given the green light by An Coimisiún Pleanála. South Dublin...

Citywest location set for new school to cater for children with special needs

News

A new school for children with additional needs is set to open in Citywest in time for the next school year. Citywest...
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