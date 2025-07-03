Peamount girls march on in cup

THE first round of the Women’s FAI Cup took place over the weekend. Shamrock Rovers, Peamount United and non-league Terenure Rangers all found themselves in action, reports Michael Howley.

Peamount United would emerge victorious after what can only be described as a thrilling encounter with Cork City.

The tie at Turners Cross would see five goals delighting spectators. Peamount would find themselves up by two after goals from Sorcha Melia and Aishling Spillane.

The Peas would remain defensively solid up until a momentary lapse about 15 minutes from the end of the game.

Cork would score two in rapid succession with Eva Mangan and Fiana Bradley netting in the 72nd and 75th minute respectively.

The tie would be taken into extra time where it would be Ruby Gallagher who scored the decisive goal for Peamount in the 105th minute.

Peamount now have made it further into the FAI Cup than last year when they were eliminated in the first round by Bohemians.

Manager Emma Donoghue described how the feeling in the dressing room before extra time.

“The momentum swung for sure. When the first goal went in it gave them a bit of hope, 2-2 they were really going for it. Once the extratime started we seemed a lot more composed, I think it was just getting to the 90.

‘Everyone was probably a bit nervy because it was two goals in quick succession.

‘Once we got into extratime the momentum swung again.”

“It’s just about getting back to basics at that stage.

‘Do the simple things and do the simple things well. Build your momentum back up again by building up the passing, playing short ones before you’re picking out long ones. Patience I suppose as well, not too much panic.”

Shamrock Rovers would initially find themselves on the backfoot in Tallaght. Olivia Shannon would put Waterford ahead 25 minutes into the game.

The first half would continue 1-0 to Waterford before Rovers were afforded a gift just before the half time whistle.

Waterford defender Lauren Walsh the scorer of an own goal which saw the two sides go into the tunnel level at half time.

After extensive pressure during the second half from the likes of Aine O Gorman, Melissa O Kane and Ella Kelly, Rovers would finally find the net themselves 70 minutes into the game thanks to a goal from Anna Butler.

A corner from Ella Kelly swung into the box and substitute Anna Butler managed to poke it into the net.

The win would be consolidated with another corner in minute 85. This time an Aine O Gorman delivery was converted by Maria Reynolds ensuring Rovers progress to the next round.

Terenure Rangers would unfortunately be defeated by Athlone Town.

The current league leaders and last year’s FAI Cup finalists ultimately had too much for Terenure to handle and a poor first half from Terenure saw them ship a number of goals, ultimately losing the tie 6-0.