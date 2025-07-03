Seven-up for ROC in Challenge decider

THE CURTAIN finally came down on the 2024/25 UCFL season after the delayed Challenge Cup Final was played in Home farm last Wednesday night, reports John Mooney.

ROC Celtic faced Tamhlacht FC in the decider that turned out to be a one-sided affair, as the Celts ran out 7-0 winners.

It was the Balllyfermot side’s third trophy of the season having won the AUL Challenge Cup and Premier Division Shield, and after they opened their account last week it was always going to be an uphill battle for the Tallaght based outfit.

They also came into this clash looking to bag a third trophy after winning Division 2 and the Prime Awards Cup and, after beating Harding FC of the Premier Division in the semi final of this competition, had high hopes.

But hope was all they had as they seemed to give ROC the impetus by playing 10 men behind the ball in the opening half, and when you do that with a team like the Celts you pay the price.

It wasn’t long before the opening goal arrived as Ian Bermingham’s long throw was headed on by Lee Collins, for Jay O’Neill to slot home on 12 minutes.

It paved the way for a flurry of attacks but it wasn’t until the 31st that they doubled their lead when Bermingham slipped the ball beyond John Gibbons, after Collins played a clever back heel into his path.

Things got even worse for Tamhlacht when Craig O’Brien was on hand to finish off a corner from the right hand side as the half drew to a close, and that left them with a mountain to climb.

Any hope they had of a comeback were dashed by the ever reliable Darren King when he netted twice in three minutes, first from the penalty spot and then with an overhead kick to bring their tally to five early in the second half.

Wholesale changes were made by the ROC management to give all the lads a taste of glory, and the goals kept coming, as Bermingham added his second in the 70 minute while King bagged his hat-trick four minutes later to round off the scoring.

ROC CELTIC: S. Power, I. Bermingham, K. Brennan, S. Donoghue, C. O’Brien, A. Shorthall, W. Kershaw, L. Collins, D. King, J. O’Neill, M. Hendrick, D. Kershaw, G. Farrell, A. O’Brien, J. Kavanagh, J. Maher.

TAMHLACHT FC: J. Gibbons, G. Warner, S. Hanrahan, F. Brooks, J. Walsh, C. Farrell, C. Murphy, P. Boggans, B. Brooks, J. Walsh, J. Smullen, E. Moore, R. O’Connor, D. Cleary N. Price, J. Redmond.