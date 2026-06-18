Peamount United call for support to secure 5.6 acres of land

Peamount FC have called for support from Councillors regarding efforts to secure 5.6 acres of land to develop a Centre of Excellence for the club.

The club is working hard to garner support for the zoning of this area of land, located in Newcastle, which can then come into the ownership of Peamount FC.

The Echo understands that Alanna Homes, a privately owned property development, construction, manufacturing and real estate investment company, based in Dublin owns the land on which the club hopes to develop.

A motion in support of the club’s request, submitted by Councillor Francis Timmons, reads;

“No development shall commence until a masterplan has been agreed with the planning authority showing how approximately 2 HA maximum of land within the RES zoning will be integrated as part of housing development to deliver a sports centre/facility for local sports club including pitch, clubhouse and training pictures.”

Peamount are hoping to use this land to provide all teams with a full-size all-weather pitch as well as a training pitch with facilities.

The club released a statement regarding its hopes for this area, saying

“This is a huge opportunity for the club to deliver additional training facilities and space. It will also enable us to play more matches during the winter months when grass pitches are off due to the weather.”

The football club Women’s League of Ireland team along with a men’s senior team, League of Ireland Academy and several youth teams for both boys and girls.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme