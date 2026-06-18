Search
Peamount United call for support to secure 5.6 acres of land
Peamount United play in Greenogue

Peamount United call for support to secure 5.6 acres of land

Grace HarteJune 18, 2026 12:36 pm

Peamount FC have called for support from Councillors regarding efforts to secure 5.6 acres of land to develop a Centre of Excellence for the club.

The club is working hard to garner support for the zoning of this area of land, located in Newcastle, which can then come into the ownership of Peamount FC.

The Echo understands that Alanna Homes, a privately owned property development, construction, manufacturing and real estate investment company, based in Dublin owns the land on which the club hopes to develop.

A motion in support of the club’s request, submitted by Councillor Francis Timmons, reads;

“No development shall commence until a masterplan has been agreed with the planning authority showing how approximately 2 HA maximum of land within the RES zoning will be integrated as part of housing development to deliver a sports centre/facility for local sports club including pitch, clubhouse and training pictures.”

Peamount are hoping to use this land to provide all teams with a full-size all-weather pitch as well as a training pitch with facilities.

The club released a statement regarding its hopes for this area, saying

“This is a huge opportunity for the club to deliver additional training facilities and space.  It will also enable us to play more matches during the winter months when grass pitches are off due to the weather.”

The football club Women’s League of Ireland team along with a men’s senior team, League of Ireland Academy and several youth teams for both boys and girls.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


2,678 submissions received on proposed variations on county development plan

News

NEW housing and land proposals set to be discussed on Friday at the special council meeting are spread across the county, from...

Decision day looms for 40 sites put forward for rezoning for housing

News

A meeting will be held on Friday to discuss 40 lands put forward to be rezoned to provide more housing across Tallaght,...

Support response to help businesses in Lucan village

Lucan

A targeted support response has been progressed to help businesses in Lucan village recover after the impact of the works in the...

Contracts signed for multi-media studio

News

The construction contract has been signed for the development of the new state-of-the-art 12th Lock Multi-Media Studio, set to be delivered next...

Unit in shopping centre comes on market

Property

A UNIT in Palmerstown Shopping Centre has come on the market with a guide price of €195,000. Unit One comprises of a...

This weeks front pages – June 18, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas. Support local journalism by picking...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST