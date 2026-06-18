2,678 submissions received on proposed variations on county development plan
NEW housing and land proposals set to be discussed on Friday at the special council meeting are spread across the county, from the south of Tallaght to the north of Lucan, smack bang in the middle of Clondalkin and more.
23 lands were proposed in the initial consultation period and are included in Variation No. 2 to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, which will be discussed, and a further 17 were included that were not part of that public consultation.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Collinstown FC “supports” proposal to rezone parcel of land at ColdcutClondalkin
Collinstown FC has stated that it “supports” the proposal to rezone a parcel of land at the Coldcut in Clondalkin after talks...
Decision day looms for 40 sites put forward for rezoning for housingNews
A meeting will be held on Friday to discuss 40 lands put forward to be rezoned to provide more housing across Tallaght,...
Support response to help businesses in Lucan villageLucan
A targeted support response has been progressed to help businesses in Lucan village recover after the impact of the works in the...
Contracts signed for multi-media studioNews
The construction contract has been signed for the development of the new state-of-the-art 12th Lock Multi-Media Studio, set to be delivered next...
Unit in shopping centre comes on marketProperty
A UNIT in Palmerstown Shopping Centre has come on the market with a guide price of €195,000.Unit One comprises of a ground...
This weeks front pages – June 18, 2026Latest
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.