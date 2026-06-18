Search
2,678 submissions received on proposed variations on county development plan
The former golf courses at Citywest Hotel

2,678 submissions received on proposed variations on county development plan

James Roulston MooneyJune 18, 2026 12:16 pm

NEW housing and land proposals set to be discussed on Friday at the special council meeting are spread across the county, from the south of Tallaght to the north of Lucan, smack bang in the middle of Clondalkin and more.

23 lands were proposed in the initial consultation period and are included in Variation No. 2 to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, which will be discussed, and a further 17 were included that were not part of that public consultation.

Read More


Collinstown FC “supports” proposal to rezone parcel of land at Coldcut

Clondalkin

Collinstown FC has stated that it “supports” the proposal to rezone a parcel of land at the Coldcut in Clondalkin after talks...

Decision day looms for 40 sites put forward for rezoning for housing

News

A meeting will be held on Friday to discuss 40 lands put forward to be rezoned to provide more housing across Tallaght,...

Support response to help businesses in Lucan village

Lucan

A targeted support response has been progressed to help businesses in Lucan village recover after the impact of the works in the...

Contracts signed for multi-media studio

News

The construction contract has been signed for the development of the new state-of-the-art 12th Lock Multi-Media Studio, set to be delivered next...

Unit in shopping centre comes on market

Property

A UNIT in Palmerstown Shopping Centre has come on the market with a guide price of €195,000.Unit One comprises of a ground...

This weeks front pages – June 18, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST