2,678 submissions received on proposed variations on county development plan

NEW housing and land proposals set to be discussed on Friday at the special council meeting are spread across the county, from the south of Tallaght to the north of Lucan, smack bang in the middle of Clondalkin and more.

23 lands were proposed in the initial consultation period and are included in Variation No. 2 to the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028, which will be discussed, and a further 17 were included that were not part of that public consultation.