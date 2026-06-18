Collinstown FC “supports” proposal to rezone parcel of land at Coldcut

Collinstown FC has stated that it “supports” the proposal to rezone a parcel of land at the Coldcut in Clondalkin after talks with the incoming owners and management.

A 7.55 acre section of land in the Coldcut that houses the former GAA pitch has been put forward to be rezoned by the council to allow for a housing development to be built, after the full site was sold by Dublin Bus Services Sports and Social Club.