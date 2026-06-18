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Collinstown FC “supports” proposal to rezone parcel of land at Coldcut
An aerial view of Coldcut site

Collinstown FC “supports” proposal to rezone parcel of land at Coldcut

James Roulston MooneyJune 18, 2026 12:02 pm

Collinstown FC has stated that it “supports” the proposal to rezone a parcel of land at the Coldcut in Clondalkin after talks with the incoming owners and management.

A 7.55 acre section of land in the Coldcut that houses the former GAA pitch has been put forward to be rezoned by the council to allow for a housing development to be built, after the full site was sold by Dublin Bus Services Sports and Social Club.

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