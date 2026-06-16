Peas into semis after Rovers win

Ciara O'Neill shoots to score the only goal of the game and (inset): Maria Reynolds closes down Sophie Byrne Photo by Bartley Ramsay

PEAMOUNT United women’s side defeated Shamrock Rovers in the quarter final of the All Island Cup last weekend with a 1-0 scoreline in Tallaght Stadium.

Peamount got the winner just after the 50th minute when Ciara O’Neill found herself on the end of a set piece delivery from Eleanor Ryan Doyle.

Chances were hard to come by throughout the game and luck was not with Rovers with several of their efforts being cleared off the line. Assistant Rovers coach Vinnie Patterson reflected on the result after the game.

“It’s disappointing to lose a quarter final. We all believed we had a good opportunity today.

‘I thought the team played quite well. Definitely unlucky not to score.

‘The goal we gave away was a bit sloppy, we left a player free in the box. Aside from that I can’t remember them having too many chances.

‘They caused us problems in the middle of the park with the overload but I thought we dealt with that fairly well.”

“We were caught a couple of times in transition but nothing really happened from it. We created an awful lot of chances ourselves and if we’d been a bit more clinical I think we’d be talking about a win and a semi final.”

Patterson touched on the importance of keeping the heads up and now focusing on the league and FAI Cup.

“It’s absolutely massive. This team is very young and bounce back very well.

‘It’s great that we had this game to get back up to speed. It was a tough game to get going but now we go into Athlone next week.

‘We are only two points off them, and we’re doing well in the league. Hopefully we can use this as a platform to push on to next week for three points.”

“They are a quality side. They’re not back to back champions for nothing, they’ve got quality players that can hurt you but equally I think we have players that can hurt them also.

‘It’ll be tough to get over this but we have to look forward, I believe there’s a performance in us and hopefully that shows next week with three points.”

Peamount also find themselves back in action this weekend as they travel down South to Turners Cross to take on Cork City.